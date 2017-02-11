New Ysgol Pendref building in Denbigh could be put back to 2024

A new building for a primary school could be put back five years to 2024.

Ysgol Heulfre merged with neighbouring Ysgol Gwaenynog to form Ysgol Pendref in 2012 and governors say they were promised a new building by 2019, with feasibility works beginning in 2014.

However, according to Denbighshire County Council, the costs are so high that the school must wait for the next round of schools funding.

Chair of Governors at the school Debra Houghton said: “In 2012 it was mooted that it would be 2019 for the new school but it wasn't set in stone.

“Now we know that it'll be put forward to funding bid in band B which takes us to 2021, which is a delay, but it is a step forward to one site.

“The new school will be a real boost to parents, staff and pupils, and they deserve that.

“We supported amalgamation, and it's positive we've been put in for funding, but it'll be later than we thought. It's not ideal with the delay, but it is positive.

“The current buildings, I'm loathe to stay, I don't think they're fit for purpose.

“It's two separate buildings and they're very old fashioned.

“We as a governing body do what we can to keep it nice but we can only work with what we've got, and older buildings cost more to maintain with things going wrong and the heating costs of course.

“We've not long had to replace the boiler.”

County Councillor for Upper Denbigh and Henllan, Cllr Colin Hughes said: “I was disappointed to hear this but I've already spoken to the Head of Education in Denbighshire and will be pursuing it.

“The ideal outcome would be to move this date forward as this was a condition of the original merger discussions, which I was a part of as I was chair at the old Ysgol Gwaenynog.”

“We're looking to bring people round the table and have a proper discussion about it.”

A Denbighshire County Council spokesperson said: “In December 2014 Cabinet agreed to commence feasibility works to explore the likely costs of the works required at Ysgol Pendref.

“The Chair of Governors has been informed that the costs of the works are more significant than initially anticipated.

“Based on this they have been informed that there is no scope for the project to be considered as an accelerated project and that the school will be considered as part of the next round of 21st Century Schools and Education funding to the Welsh Government which is likely to be for the period 2019 – 2024, as originally planned.”