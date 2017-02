A farmer has died after being crushed by a 4x4 vehicle.

Huw Smith, a grandfather in his 60s, was pronounced dead after the accident on his farm at Bac Eurig in Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd on Wednesday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene just at 5.35pm.

North Wales Fire Service said that crews from Mold and Ruthin attended the farm and used air bags to lift the vehicle.