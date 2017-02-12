Magnificent seven tries for Dinbych in league and cup success

RHYL 0, DINBYCH 48

AFTER a closely contested first half in which they led by only 12 points, Dinbych cut loose in the second half to secure a bonus point victory over Rhyl.

It turned out to be double joy for Dinbych, too, as the WRU League Division Two (North West) encounter also ensured their further progress in the North Wales Intermediate Cup.

It was a fine all-round display based on a solid foundation of forward play, with makeshift lock Narmer el Lamie doing well at line-out time, as well as with some strong surges in the loose.

Meanwhile, prop Tom Davies provided a valuable link in several of the scores.

After initial staunch defence by the hosts, Dinbych's dangerous runners in open play broke through with full back Sion Rowlands, flanker Niall Duke and wing Aidyn Jones each scoring a brace of tries and replacement back Dave Underwood added another.