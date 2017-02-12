Canaries flying after edging out Ruthin

CAERNARFON TOWN 3, RUTHIN TOWN 2

IT'S fair to say that Ruthin Town are competitive when it comes to taking on the leading lights of the Huws Gray Cymru Alliance.

Seven days after they defeated third-placed Flint Town United in dramatic fashion, Chris Williams' charges weren't too far away from picking up a point from runners-up favourites Caernarfon Town.

However, in the end it was the Canaries who were flying after eding through to a 14th victory of the season by the odd-goal-in-five.

A testing trip it may have been for second-from-bottom Ruthin, but maybe it was a good time to play a Caernarfon side that had only managed to pick up two points from its previous three matches.

Jordan MacCarter scored both of Ruthin's goals.