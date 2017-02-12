Bala on course for runners-up finish

Bala Town news 

BALA TOWN 3, CARDIFF MET 1

THE Lakesiders are now in the box seat for European qualification.

Just two games into the Dafabet Welsh Premier League's Championship Conference and Bala Town have turned a three-point deficit into a three-point advantage over Gap Connah's Quay in the battle to end the campaign as runners-up.

Bala strenthened their position with a worthy 3-1 home success on Friday night, while Connah's Quay slumped to their second consecutive loss on the back of a 2-1 verdict at Bangor City.

Chris Venables, Stuart Jones and top scorer Mike Hayes all found the target for the in-form Lakesiders.

