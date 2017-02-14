Caernarfon Town back to winning ways with narrow Ruthin Town success

CAERNARFON Town got back to winning ways with a narrow 3-2 win over struggling Ruthin Town.

Iwan Williams’ side were made to work hard for the victory in what was a thrilling encounter, and they will look to further improve their chances of a second place finish this Saturday when they travel to Caersws (2.30pm).

The Canaries began the contest on the front foot and they went ahead on six minutes when defender Gareth Edwards headed home a Nathan Craig delivery.

It took a last gasp clearance from Nathan Williams to keep the Cofis’ lead intact immediately from the restart, but the visitors were level on eight minutes when Jordan MacCarter produced a fine effort to beat Keighan Jones.

Away keeper Dylan Jones did well to keep out strikes from Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell soon after, but the hosts were not to be denied and regained the lead on 32 minutes when Craig delivered a stunning free-kick into the corner.

After the break saw Chris Williams’ side strike back once again through the impressive MacCarter, who took advantage of some hesitant defending to rifle home.

Both sides wasted chances throughout what was an end-to-end second period, but the crucial moment arrived on 70 minutes when a fine piece of approach play from Darren Thomas set up midfielder Rob Jones, who found the roof of the net from close range.

There was still time for further drama as the away side were awarded a penalty when Jones brought down MacCarter, but Ian Hughes was unable to give them a share of the spoils as his spot kick failed to find the net.