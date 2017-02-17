All abroad for Ruthin midfielder Hinchcliffe

ANOTHER Vale of Clwyd footballer has jetted off to ply his trade on the other side of the world.

For the past 15 years, Ruthin Town have had a strong link with New Zealand club Melville United.

As a result, a number of Town players have travelled to the Melville district of Hamilton to play for the club.

The latest Ruthin Town player to head to New Zealand is talented midfielder Pat Hinchcliffe, who made the trip last weekend.

Pat, son of former first team manager at the club Phil Hinchcliffe, has played for Ruthin Town FC from youth level through to the first team and he was an integral part of last season's squad that gained promotion up to the Huws Gray Cymru Alliance.

Since 2002, Ruthin and Melville United have had a link and players such as Ryan Harden, Ceri James, Justin Harden, Jordan MacCarter and Garmon Hafal have had the experience of playing in the New Zealand leagues.

Ruthin Town vice-chairman Andy Edwards said: "We would like to wish Pat the very best out in New Zealand and we are going to miss him at an important time of our season."