WPL battle is set to go ‘to the wire’

Published date: 17 February 2017 |
Published by: Shaun Davies 
Bala Town preview 

THE battle to finish up as runners-up in this season's Dafabet Welsh Premier League will go right down to the wire.

That's the view of Bala Town boss Colin Caton ahead of another tough test this weekend.

Since the league's mid-season split, the Lakesiders can boast a 100 per cent winning record from matches at home to Bangor City and Cardiff Met.

Last weekend's 3-1 success over the side from the capital, coupled with Gap Connah's Quay's loss at Bangor City, saw Bala climb into that key second spot in the Welsh Premier League rankings.

"A few results have gone for us lately," said Caton.

"The top-six is the strongest I have ever seen it.

"It's going to go to the wire.

"Connah's Quay and Bangor will push us all the way."

While the Lakesiders find themselves in a good run of form, so too do Carmarthen Town, Bala’s hosts this Saturday.

