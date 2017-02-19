Tom's Sharp effort seals vital Ruthin win

Published date: 19 February 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

Ruthin Town news 

PENRHYNCOCH 0, RUTHIN TOWN 1

IT dozen get any better than this for Ruthin Town!

Chris Williams charges moved up to a season's best 12th spot in the Huws Gray Alliance courtesy of a most priceless 1-0 success at Penrhyncoch.

Town moved three points clear of the drop zone on the back of their sixth success of the season - and the three-point haul saw them move above Llanfair United and Mold Alex in the rankings.

The game's pivotal moment arrived in the 88th minute.

From a corner, Tom Sharples was in the right place to head home the all-important winner.

  • See full story in the Free Press

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

 

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts