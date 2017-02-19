Tom's Sharp effort seals vital Ruthin win

PENRHYNCOCH 0, RUTHIN TOWN 1

IT dozen get any better than this for Ruthin Town!

Chris Williams charges moved up to a season's best 12th spot in the Huws Gray Alliance courtesy of a most priceless 1-0 success at Penrhyncoch.

Town moved three points clear of the drop zone on the back of their sixth success of the season - and the three-point haul saw them move above Llanfair United and Mold Alex in the rankings.

The game's pivotal moment arrived in the 88th minute.

From a corner, Tom Sharples was in the right place to head home the all-important winner.