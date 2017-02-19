Blues bag bonus boost in battle to beat the drop

RUTHIN 30, BRO FFESTINIOG 0

WHAT do Ruthin have to do to pull clear of the WRU League Division One (North) danger zone?

The Blues romped to a superb home victory over Bro Ffestiniog over the weekend to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

However, it's pretty much as you were towards the foot of the table and Ruthin have only managed to build-up a one-point advantage over second-from-bottom COBRA by virtue of securing a winning bonus point during their fourth success of the campaign.

COBRA, meanwhile, were also in winning form as they saw off the challenge of visitors Mold 11-8, while Colwyn Bay pulled further clear of the relegation zone courtesy of their bonus point triumph at home to basement outfit Abergele.

Turning back to the action at Cae Ddol and it was clear from the outset that both sides were up for the contest on a lovely early spring day and a firm pitch.