THE Tungsten action has been frantic in the first few weeks of February.

It's Golden Lion A who look to have one hand on the Denbigh and District Darts League A-League championship trophy.

They claimed another eight precious points with a 6-2 victory over plucky Hand A.

Second-placed Hope & Anchor pulled a point back in the race to catch the Golden boys with a nine-point haul at The Devine, completing a 7-1 victory.