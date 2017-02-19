Super Smith is early bird for victorious Bala

CARMARTHEN TOWN 0, BALA TOWN 1

HOW important will this result prove to be in the final reckoning?

A slender and crucial 1-0 win at in-form Carmarthen Town means that Bala Town have opened up a six-point buffer over Gap Connah's Quay in the race to finish as runners-up in this season's Dafabet Welsh Premier League.

The sides in second and third clash in a couple of weeks and victory for the Lakesiders in this contest will see them installed as red hot favourites to conclude the campaign as runners-up behind champions-elect The New Saints.

Bala enjoyed the perfect start at Carmarthen and they managed to take the lead after only three minutes of play.

David Thompson's long throw reached Kieran Smith on the edge of the 18-yard box and he drove the ball home through the melee of bodies in the box.