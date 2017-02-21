RGC to host Llandovery in WRU National Cup quarter finals

RGC have been drawn against Principality Premiership rivals Llandovery in the WRU National Cup quarter final.

The Gogs will welcome the South Wales outfit on Saturday, March 4 in what is another mouthwatering clash that is expected to draw a large crows to Parc Eirias.

Mark Jones’ side recovered from an early deficit before falling to a 20-10 defeat at their cup opponents earlier this month having secured a 28-25 home win in their third top flight contest in September.

Elsewhere Cross Keys will host a fancied Pontypool side, while Ebbw Vale will be hoping for another scalp when they welcome newly promoted Merthyr.

Carmarthen Quins have been handed a tough test in the form of Pontypridd, who reached the final eight by securing an impressive success over Newport.

Full WRU National Cup quarter-final draw: RGC vs Llandovery, Cross Keys vs Pontypool, Carmarthen Quins vs Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale vs Merthyr (ties to be played Saturday, March 4).



