RGC prop Simpson calls for side to keep positive momentum going at Aberavon

AN RGC star expecting a tough test when his side travel to Aberavon on Saturday.

Prop Joe Simpson has been one of the standout performers for the Gogs in what has been a memorable debut Principality Premiership campaign to date.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in Mark Jones’ side throughout the season, and played a pivotal role in RGC advancing to the WRU National Cup quarter finals at the expense of Bridgend Ravens last weekend.

Things do not get any easier for the Parc Eirias side this weekend, as they will face a league leading Aber side who are currently three points clear at the summit and seven ahead of the Gogs.

Speaking to RGC News, the former Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy product, said: "It was great to get a result seeing us through to the next round of the WRU National Cup against Llandovery.

"After the game we spoke how good it was to step into the quarter finals, but we knew that we left a few tries out on the field.

“Looking forward we are getting into very tough phase of the season we have to step that up and start making sure we aren't leaving any more tries on the field.

"Aberavon are going to be physical as they were up here at Eirias and after the last league result, we all know we have to step up a gear in order to get the win on Saturday. Aberavon similar to us lost the last league game so we both want to put that right."

Following Saturday’s clash Jones’ side will return to WRU National Cup action at home on March 4.