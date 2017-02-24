Webby aims to take out Bunting

MARK Webster will be involved in the tie of the round when he gets his Coral UK Open campaign underway early next month.

The 2017 Coral UK Open TV finals will see 128 players compete across three days from March 3-5 at the Butlins Minehead Resort, with live coverage on ITV4 from the multi-board championship.

A total of 96 professional players secured their spots from the UK Open order of merit following the six UK Open qualifiers, and they are joined by 32 Rileys amateur qualifiers, who came through knockouts staged across the UK.

Denbigh ace Webster was fractions away from qualifying as one of the top-32 players, which would have seen him join the tournament in the third round stage.

However, he will be in second round action on this occasion and his opponent will be another former world champion.

Webster, the 2008 Lakeside world champion, will take on 2014 Lakeside winner Stephen Bunting in the pick of the second round ties.

Their UK Open meeting will be second up on the main stage on the evening of Friday, March 3.

The draw for the third round will take place at the conclusion of the evening.