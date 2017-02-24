High-flying battle to begin Summer League season

IT will be a battle of last season's top-two to kick-off the 2017 Llandyrnog and District Summer League campaign.

Defending champions Henllan will begin their tilt at back-to-back titles when they travel to Cefn on the opening night of this year's league, which will be played on Tuesday, April 18.

The Summer League is back up to 11 clubs thanks to the return of Ysceifiog and the Flintshire side will open their season at home to Llandyrnog.

A tasty derby is in store as Llanrhaeadr welcome Nantglyn, while Llangynhafal - who finished up in third spot last season - start their season at Shield finalists Llanfair.

The remaining opening night contest witnesses Rhewl playing host to Clawddnewydd.

Meanwhile, Caerwys will sit out the first night action and their first game of the season is a Flintshire derby at home to Ysceifiog on Thursday, April 20.

All of these matches will kick-off at 6.45pm.