Lakesiders are up for the cup!

ANOTHER potential banana skin faces the Lakesiders this weekend.

For the third round in a row, Bala Town will take on lower league opposition in the Welsh Cup.

On the back of home victories versus Caldicot Town and Penybont, the Lakesiders are on their travels in this weekend's quarter-finals, with Huws Gray Alliance League Guilsfield supplying the opposition.

"The focus is on every game and it is a potential banana skin for us," said Bala manager Colin Caton.

"We have been lucky for the last two rounds to have home draws.

"Guilsfield is going to be a sticky tie for us and we will give them plenty of respect, especially after they beat Cardiff Met in the last round."

The Guils are one of four Huws Gray Alliance sides through to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Cup.

Any of the eight sides remaining in the competition could well reach the final, according to Caton, who added: "Anybody could reach the final if the draw is right.

"There's definitely going to be one Cymru Alliance side in the semi-finals."

Conall Murtagh will be out with work commitments, while Nathan Burke and Lee Hunt will be missing with injuries. Bala will hope Ian Sheridan has recovered from illness to take his place in the squad, while recent acquisition Jordan Evans will feature.