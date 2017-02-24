RGC full-back Bagshaw set for 100th appearance at leaders Aberavon

RGC full-back Afon Bagshaw is set to make his 100th appearance as his side travel to Aberavon on Saturday.

The Gogs travel to the league leaders knowing a win could close the gap at the summit in what has been a memorable debut season in the top flight.

Head coach Mark Jones has named a strong squad with squad mainstay Bagshaw on for his centenary, and the former Wales U20 star has played a significant role during RGC’s meteoric rise to the Premiership.

He said: “It is a massive achievement for anyone in their rugby career but for me it has been an emotional 100 but I have to say a massive thanks for the support of my family especially my mum and dad.”

Sam Jones returns his injury and takes his place in the starting lineup, while legendary prop Phil John also makes a rare start after recovering from injury.

There is also a place among the replacements for Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect Dan Owen, who was named in the 42-man Wales U18 squad along with fellow academy star Henry Maitland-Davies this week.





Full RGC squad:

