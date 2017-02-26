RGC and Rydal Academy stars selected for Wales U18 squad

NORTH Wales rugby has received a further boost with news that two RGC Academy prospects have been selected to a national squad.

Dan Owen and Henry Maitland-Davies, pupils at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, have been called-up to the Wales U18 squad after impressing during a recent Wales East camp featuring players from across the country in December.

The duo, who are members of the school’s Rugby Academy which is run in partnership with RGC and the Welsh Rugby Union, are the only two North Wales representatives in the squad.

Forward Owen, aged 17, has enjoyed a standout season to date, captaining the Gogs’ U18 side and making a number of senior appearances for Mark Jones’ Principality Premiership high-flyers.

Scrum half Davies has also made his presence felt as part of the RGC U18 side, and scored a superb hat-trick for the young Gogs in the narrow WRU Age Grade defeat to Cardiff Blues at Parc Eirias.

RGC player-coach Josh Leach, said: “This is obviously a great achievement for both the players and the school so many congratulations to all.”

Both players will now begin training with the national squad in the hope of catching the eye further to secure a place in the 35-man squad later this year.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, added: “This is a fantastic achievement and congratulations go to Dan and Henry on their national selection.

“For them to the only two players from the RGC/North Wales region selected is great news for us here at Rydal Penrhos, and just shows how beneficial being a part of our academy here can be.

“Our staff, together with the coaches at RGC, work incredibly hard to ensure that their goals are met and I am thrilled that they have made it through to the Wales squad.”