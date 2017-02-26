Bala march through to the last-four

GUILSFIELD 0, BALA TOWN 3

A POTENTIAL banana skin was safely dodged by the Lakesiders.

Bala Town successfully booked their place in the semi-finals of the JD Welsh Cup with a challenging 3-0 win at a blustery Guilsfield.

Storm Doris caused havoc in the week, but Guilsfield's pitch survived the wind and rain for Saturday's Welsh Cup tie to go ahead as planned.

Bala did manage to get their noses in front minutes before the interval.

Successive corners led to a good spell of pressure and when Stephens' ball was pushed out, it arrived at the feet of Ryan Wade, who struck from close range.

Town doubled their lead with a quarter-of-an-hour left on the clock when Chris Venables drove his shot from the edge of the area into the bottom left hand corner following great work between Wade and Kieran Smith.

Bala were comfortable as Guilsfield started to tire and they added a third goal in the 86th minute.