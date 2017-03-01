Prestatyn Town downed by Denbigh Town in first Huws Gray Alliance loss

PRESTATYN Town suffered their first defeat of the Huws Gray Alliance season as they fell to a 3-1 home reverse to Denbigh Town.

The runaway leaders were second best for the majority of the contest on what were difficult conditions for both sides, and they will now need Caernarfon Town to

lose at Guilsfield in order to clinch the title at Penrhyncoch on Saturday (2.30pm).

This was the Seasiders’ first loss in 90 minutes in all competitions this season, with their only two losses prior to Tuesday night coming against Welsh Premier League opposition in the form of Bangor City and Gap Connah’s Quay.

Former Town stopper Jonathan Hill-Dunt did well to keep out a James Stead strike in the early stages, before the visitors took a shock lead on 18 minutes when lively striker Andrew Swarbrick latched on to a long ball to round Carl Jones and fire into an empty net.

A poor pass from Reece Fairhurst almost caused further misery on the home side, and things went from bad-to-worse for Neil Gibson’s side on 39 minutes when the Prestatyn defence failed to deal with another long ball, and Alan Bull was on hand to drill a neat effort into the net.

The lacklustre hosts, who were feeling the effects of their weekend cup exploits against the Nomads, fell further behind after the break when a superb dummy from the impressive Swarbrick presented Craig Pritchard with a chance, and the midfielder made no mistake to seal the points a minute before the hour mark.

Hill-Dint made a number of fine saves from the likes of Alec Williams, Jack Kenny and Noah Edwards to keep the Seasiders at bay, but he could do nothing to prevent substitute Jordan Davies from netting his 27th league goal of the season from the penalty spot on 75 minutes.

That was as good as it got for the home side, who were unable to penetrate the resolute away defence, with keeper Hill-Dunt producing a monumental display to inflict defeat on the champions elect for the first time.

Should the top two sides both win this weekend, then the promotion favourites will have the chance to finally get their hands on the title when they host Gresford Athletic on March 11.