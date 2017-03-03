Ruthin are prepared for a key month in Alliance

RUTHIN Town are geared up for a make-or-break month.

With unbeaten Prestatyn Town all but crowned champions of the Huws Gray Alliance, attention will now undoubtedly fall on the intriguing relegation battle.

Unusually, four clubs could be relegated at the end of this season and there are sure to be many twists and turns, with March certain to be a key month.

March is going to be a big one for Ruthin Town as they face all of their relegation rivals during the month.

First up is home clash with basement side Buckley Town on Saturday,

Ruthin manager Chris Williams said: "Everyone has worked really hard over the last couple of months and we have been able to get ourselves into a position where we have fighting chance, but it’s still only a fighting chance.

"Defeat on Saturday means we would have to start all over again.

"Our fixtures this month are critical."

Following Buckley, Ruthin travel to fellow strugglers Mold Alex the following weekend and the key run of concludes with home clashes versus Conwy Borough and Llanfair United.

Kick-off on Saturday is 2.30pm.