Crucial clash for Bala

A HALF-century is Bala Town's target ahead of another crucial weekend.

Colin Caton's side will smash through the 50-point barrier for the season if they avoid defeat in their key Dafabet Welsh Premier League clash at home to third-placed Gap Connah's Quay on Friday night.

Victory for the Lakesiders could see them open up a nine-point buffer over the chasing pack in the race to secure a runners-up finish in the Welsh Premier League for third season in a row. At present, the men from Maes Tegid are six points clear of Gap Connah's Quay, while they are seven points ahead of Bangor City.

Bala will be without Nathan Burke and Lee Hunt for the Friday night showdown.

Kick-off at Maes Tegid is 7.45pm.