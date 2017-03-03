Webster seeks a fine open run

A DARTS ace is relishing his return to the big stage.

Denbigh star Mark Webster is busy preparing for his tilt in the PDC's opening major championship of the year, which takes place this weekend.

Minehead's Butlins resort is the setting for the 2017 Coral UK Open, which begins this Friday, March 3 and runs until Sunday.

Webster will enter the tournament at the second round stage and he will be involved in the tie of the round as he tackles fellow former Lakeside world champion Stephen Bunting.

"My form is so-so," admitted Webster ahead of the UK Open

"It's nice to be playing on the big stage again, but I didn't have a great weekend (in the Players' Championship).

"You don't want to come out of a tournament with no ranking points and no prize money."

Looking ahead to tackling Bunting on the main stage on Friday evening, Webster added: "I don't think he's having a great time of it either.

"It's just who holds it together on the day.

"I've never lost to him.

"I would say you can potentially win that game and then get favourable draws for a few rounds.

"Saying that, you could get a few shockers, too!

"It's not like the seeding system - it's all open. I like this tournament.

"I like the draw being made after every round."