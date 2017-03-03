RGC prop Joe Simpson set for 100th appearance in Llandovery cup clash

RGC prop Joe Simpson will hit 100 appearances for when his side take on Llandovery on Saturday.

The Gogs will look to advance to the semi-finals of the WRU National Cup in-front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd at Parc Eirias (2.30pm), and prop Joe Simpson will notch his centenary performance in what has been a standout career to date.

The 23-year-old former Rydal Penrhos School pupil was the first member of the Academy to feature for the senior side, and he paved the way for a host of others to make an impact including Efan Jones, Sam Jones, Danny Cross, player-coach Josh Leach, Mei Parry and current young sensation Dan Owen.

Speaking to RGC News, Simpson said: “It’s an absolute honour to join the 100 club alongside two brilliant players (Andrew Williams and Afon Bagshaw); it’s come around very quickly. It has been an emotional rollercoaster seeing many highs and some lows but what I have achieved since my debut I am very proud of.

“Big thanks to my family and friends who have helped me along the way.”

Full RGC squad:

15 Afon BAGSHAW

14 Carwyn ap MYRDDIN

13 Tom HUGHES

12 Rhys WILLIAMS

11 Sam JONES

10 Jacob BOTICA

9 Alex SCHWARZ

1 Joe SIMPSON

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

3 Ross DAVIES

4 Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)

5 Henri WILLIAMS

6 Andrew WILLIAMS

7 Mei Parry

8 Huw WORTHINGTON

Replacements:

16 George ROBERTS

17 Jordan SCOTT

18 Phil JOHN

19 Robyn WILLIAMS

20 Josh LEACH

21 Efan JONES

22 Tom SEDDON