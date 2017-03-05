Early Gurney exit for Webster

IT was a familiar outcome as Superchin ended Mark Webster's hopes of claiming a first ever PDC major.

Back in December, Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney ended the Denbigh ace's run in the William Hill World Darts Championship at the third round stage.

Turning to last weekend's Coral UK Open in Minehead and the duo clashed once again, this time in the fourth round.

The match saw Gurney come out on top once more, as finishes of 167, 117 and 106 helped him on his way to a 10-3 defeat of Webster on Saturday afternoon.