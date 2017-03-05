Lakesiders denied by last-gasp leveller

BALA TOWN 1, GAP CONNAH'S QUAY 1

A LATE strike cruelly denied Bala Town all three points in a top-of-the-table clash at the weekend.

Friday night saw the second-placed Lakesiders entertain fellow Dafabet Welsh Premier League high-flyers Gap Connah's Quay.

The spoils were shared following the third successive draw between the teams this season, with the race for the UEFA Europa League not yet done and dusted.

Town managed to crucially take the lead with a quarter-of-an-hour left to play.

During a brilliant team move on the right, the ball was held up by Kieran Smith.

The Bala attacker found space and proceeded to cross to Ryan Wade, who placed the ball past Danby from around eight yards out.

Connah's Quay made good use of some good fortune as they levelled things up three minutes from time.

After a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Ryan Wignall and his low strike took a deflection to swerve into the bottom corner of the net.