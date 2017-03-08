RGC Academy star Dan Owen selected for Wales U18 squad ahead of French and English tests

A TALENTED rugby star has been named in the national squad for a series of upcoming tests.

Dan Owen, an Upper Sixth pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, will be part of the Wales U18 training squad that will begin preparations for crunch clashes against France and England on March 19 and 26 respectively.

The 17-year-old is the only North Wales representative from the RGC Academy, which is run in partnership with the school and the Welsh Rugby Union, that is included in the squad, and the gifted forward will look to impress further in the hopes of his first cap at international level.

It has been a season to remember for Owen, who has made a number of senior appearances for the Gogs in their sensational debut Principality Premiership campaign.

He has also skippered the U18 side in a number of high-profile tournaments, in addition to leading the Rydal Penrhos senior squad to a number of successes.

Narrowly missing out on the squad was fellow Academy member Henry Maitland-Davies, who narrowly missed the cut after being included in the original training set-up.

The scrum-half will get another shot at national recognition for the U18s next year given his age.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “This is fantastic news for Dan and his selection is richly deserved for all the effort he has put in this season.

“He has enjoyed a standout year and to be playing Premiership rugby at just 17 just shows not only does he have the talent, but also the temperament to handle the big occasions.

“This will stand him in good stead as he looks to make his presence felt in the Welsh squad, and for us to have the only North Wales player in the squad is a testament to the work both our and RGC’s coaches have done to aid his development.”