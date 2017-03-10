Ruthin boss wants more of the same as key run continues

WHILE March is a key month for Ruthin Town, team boss Chris Williams is already dreaming about April, writes SHAUN DAVIES.

The Memorial Park Fields side are currently embarking on a run of fixtures that will decide their fate this season.

Ruthin have opened this vital Huws Gray Alliance run in the best possible fashion courtesy of last Saturday's nervy 3-1 victory versus basement side Buckley Town.

Next up for Town is another important meeting on Saturday, with fellow relegation battlers Mold Alex their hosts.

"I will be glad when April comes!" joked Williams earlier this week.

"But, we have made a good start to March."

Looking ahead to the trip to Mold on Saturday, Williams added: "I think it is important we are hard to beat away from home, as I'm saying to the lads.

"We have won a couple of games in the last few weeks, but we are still not out of danger.

"We have got five games left and if we win all five, we will be safe.

"When we turn up, we can beat anyone on our day."

Ruthin will welcome the likes of Llyr Morris, Craig Wilkinson and Matty Davies back into the squad, but there are injury concerns surrounding Jordan MacCarter, Jak Newell and Adam Harvey.