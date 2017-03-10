Champion test for Lakesiders

THE fear factor is driving Bala Town on as they prepare for their most crucial spell of the season.

Colin Caton's charges are on course to finish as runners-up in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League for the third season in a row, but the Lakesiders' boss is keen that his players don't take their eyes off two potentially huge prizes over the closing two months of the campaign.

Third-placed Gap Connah's Quay will be aiming to overhaul a six-point deficit between themselves and the Lakesiders in the battle to finish second behind champions The New Saints, while Bala also have a Welsh Cup semi-final versus lower league Caernarfon Town to look forward to.

"It's so crucial now that we don't fall at the last hurdle," said Caton.

"We started training in Rhewl on May 11... and it could all fall apart in the next few weeks.

"It's the fear factor that we don't do that."

Next up for Bala is a trip to Park Hall on Sunday afternoon to tackle newly crowned champions The New Saints.

Caton added: "There's no good time to play TNS.

"With the strength in depth in the squad, it will be as difficult as usual."

Bala will be without Nathan Burke, Lee Hunt and Mark Connolly.