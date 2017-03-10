Wales 7s head coach praises ex-RGC Academy star ahead of Vancouver World Series

A FORMER RGC Academy star has received praise ahead of the latest leg of a global Rugby 7s tournament this weekend.





Tom Williams, who now plays for the Ospreys, will be part of the Welsh squad that will test their skills against some of the best sides on the planet at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with the latest leg set to take place in Vancouver, Canada on March 11-12.

The 21-year-old ex-Rydal Penrhos pupil has turned in a series of positive performances throughout the competition, something that has caught the eye of Head Coach Gareth Williams ahead of the weekend’s showcase.

He said: "Tom has fantastic attributes for the game and has been a constant threat in his very short time with us this season, therefore I am very excited to see how he expresses himself this week before returning for a spell of training with the Ospreys on his return."

Wales are currently ranked joint sixth in the standings alongside Australia, and have been paired in a tough looking Pool B that features Fiji, Argentina and Samoa.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, added: “Tom has done enormously well this season at national and international level, and his success serves as a source of inspiration to our pupils who want to make the same impact in the future."