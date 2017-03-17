United eager for final reckoning

A FINAL fling will be in the offing for a local football club if they achieve a successful weekend.

Llandyrnog United will be hoping to secure their spot in the final of this season's Mawddach Challenge Cup when they play host to Llanrug United on Saturday.

In the other semi-final, Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One title favourites Glantraeth will take on fellow high-flyers Trearddur Bay United.

"We know Glantraeth are flying and we are happy to avoid them, but we won't be underestimating Llanrug," said Harden this week.

"It's a semi-final and the motivation should be there.

"I would be disappointed if I had to give them any more incentive to play in a final, especially with it being at Bangor's ground."

It's been an up-and-down campaign for Llandyrnog and the Mawddach Challenge Cup signifies their final hope of winning silverware this season.

A key duo will be missing for Llandyrnog this weekend.

Dan Lloyd was sent off during last Saturday's draw at home to Penrhyndeudraeth and he will be unavailable, as too will be Sam Lewis, who is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Kick-off at Cae Nant will be 2pm.