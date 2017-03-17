Ruthin target fourth win in a row

Published date: 17 March 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
ANOTHER huge weekend is in store for Ruthin Town in Huws Gray Alliance action.

Chris Williams' side welcome Llanfair United to Memorial Park Fields, targeting a fourth successive win in their efforts to avoid relegation.

Club secretary Bryn Jones said: "Chris (Williams) and the squad have done a great job to get us here and it’s an exciting end to the season, but no-one at this club thinks the job’s done yet.

"Llanfair have four games in hand and they or any of the other clubs can still put a run together. If we win on Saturday we might then be able to start looking up; if we lose we have keep looking over our shoulder."

Kick-off at Memorial Park Fields is 2.30pm.

