Bala set for their latest away day

THE away days continue for the Lakesiders as they face a capital venture this weekend.

Saturday sees Bala Town heading south to tackle Cardiff Met in their third consecutive Dafabet Welsh Premier League match away from Maes Tegid.

It is yet another encounter of vital importance for Colin Caton's charges, who remain in the box seat to claim a runners-up berth in the league for the third season in succession.

Bala are three points clear of third-placed Gap Connah's Quay in the race to finish second, although their high-flying rivals from Deeside do have a game in hand over the Lakesiders.