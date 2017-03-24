The men-agers of the month!

THERE'S a terrific battle to claim the March Huws Gray Alliance manager of the month award... and both of the candidates ply their trade in the Vale of Clwyd!

Denbigh Town supremo Eddie Maurice-Jones is one of the two main candidates for the honour, while the other is Chris Williams, who has led Ruthin Town's astonishing push towards safety.

While Denbigh have won all three of their matches in March, Maurice-Jones' charges are on a four-match winning run stretching back to February - and they have triumphed in five of their last six contests.

Ruthin have won their last four matches on the bounce to pull clear of the bottom-four in the standings and Williams' charges have triumphed in five out of their last six encounters.

Town entertain Conwy on Saturday - and a spot of revenge may well be in Ruthin's minds, as their match at Conwy back in November ended in a thumping 6-0 success for the home side.

Since then, Ruthin have demonstrated top-six form and they've won eight of their last 13 games, losing only four times.

Williams admitted: "I couldn't care less about the manager of the month!

"I just want this month to be finished.

"I'm over the moon because the lads have been good, fair play."