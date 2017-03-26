RGC stalwart praised after joining 100 club

AN RGC stalwart has been praised after making his 100th appearance for the club.

Carwyn Ap Myrddin reached his century of appearances in their dramatic WRU National Cup win over Merthyr, and the talented back scored a crucial try in the triumph.

Carwyn is another of the RGC originals, who along with his brother Llywarch formed part of the Gogs’ backline that won promotion from Division 1 East in 2013.

The winger has been flying down the wing and has become a fans’ favourite thanks to a series of superb performances.

Teammate Afon Bagshaw, who also reached his centenary, said: “Carwyn is a great player and a great bloke.

“From the first time I played in the same team in Division One East he scored when he wanted, as the song goes, and it is great that he is now part of the 100 club.”