RGC Academy star Dan Owen helps Wales U18s to England win

AN RGC Academy star was part of the Wales U18 side that secured a memorable 29-19 win over England.

Dan Owen, who is a pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, was the only North Wales representative in the squad and won his first international cap in the clash, which took place at Ebbw Vale on Sunday.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a standout season which has seen him make a number of appearances for the Gogs’ senior side this term, contributed significantly to the success with an impressive display.

The hosts took an early lead when fly-half Cai Evans slotted a penalty on eight minutes, and this was followed up when James McCarthy touched down following a terrific team move.

England struck back twice before half-time through fleet-footed Sam Moore - only one of whose tries was converted by fly-half Kieran Wilkinson – to give them a slender lead at the interval.

A moment of inspiration from Evans led to Dewi Cross scoring in the corner on 44 minutes, with the flawless Evans adding the extras, and scrum half Harri Morgan extended their lead with another score.

Cameron Redpath got the visitors back into the game, but Wales sealed an eye-catching success when they were awarded a penalty try.7

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: "Dan gave a very good account of himself and looked right at home on the international stage.

"He has worked so hard with our coaches here at the school and the RGC group, and the sky is the limit for him if he continues to develop at his current rate."