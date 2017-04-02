Bala Town boss Caton expresses delight at JD Welsh Cup final berth

BALA Town boss Colin Caton could not hide his delight as his side booked a JD Welsh Cup final berth for the first time in their history.

He said: “We are over the moon to get to the final which is another reward and achievement for the club.

“It is going to be extremely difficult against TNS but we are not going there just to make up the number, we want to win and will give a very good account of ourselves.

The Lakesiders’ boss was also full of praise for Lee Hunt, after the experienced striker came off the bench to net twice in the triumph.

“His first goal was crucial it was a great goal he looked as if he would get in a few times,” added Caton.

"He is getting on a bit now but his presence gave us a lift and everyone raised their game when he came on.

“Hunty changed the game for me, and we should have score four or five more in the end.

“I am so proud of them, we have been training hard on our strength and conditioning, been to Europe together and they never surrender and our squad are a very close knit group.

"We’re facing a Dafabet WPL side here, only off-field matters prevented them going up last year and only a freak season by Prestatyn has stopped Caernarfon going up this year – they’re a top side, their fans were magnificent, a credit to the semi-final and a credit to Welsh Football.”

Caton is also hoping that his side carry their momentum into their final three games, starting with a tough home test against Carmarthen Town this Saturday.

He said: “It is on to the next one now, we have the mantle of being the best part-time team in the league and Gap Connah’s Quay want to take that from us, it is going to go to the wire and we won’t relax against a good Carmarthen side.

“We are going to go all out to try and win every game which will hopefully be enough to get the points we need to take second.”