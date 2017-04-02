Under-strength Llandyrnog United frustrated in Nantlle Vale draw

AN under-strength Llandyrnog United were once again left frustrated after securing a 3-3 draw at Nantlle Vale.

With only nine fit first-team players all three members of the management team were required to play 90 minutes, and were denied all three points thanks to a late collapse.

Dyrny started positively but fell behind courtesy of an excellent free-kick from defender Dylan Williams, who gave Jamie Hulse no chance.

The visitors responded well to the setback and proceeded to dominate the remainder of the first half and deservedly went in ahead at the interval.

Top scorer Mark Roberts continued his remarkable run of form by capitalising on a goalkeeping error to prod home, and things got even better when Simon Hulse’s cross somehow found its way into the net to give them the advantage.

Ryan Harden's men came out in the second half looking for the killer third goal and Liam Jones thought he'd scored it only to see his left footed strike come back off the post.

The home side levelled soon after and it was that man Williams who again found the top corner with another exceptional free-kick.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who went ahead again when Luke Appleby, who re-signed with the club last week, headed home a sublime delivery from Hulse.

Their lead did not last long, as Vale restored parity to the scoreline two minutes after the restart when Irfon Hughes headed into the net from close range after latching on to a Williams delivery.

There was still time for Dyrny and they thought they had found a late winner twice in injury time, with Hulse and Daniel Jones both narrowly missing the target.

Harden said: ''The lads are bitterly disappointed not to get the win they deserved. We've had eight draws since December and I honestly can't remember one we shouldn't have won.

“We are operating with a 14-man squad and injuries mean we are down to the bare bones at the moment and will be until the end of the season, but if whatever 11 we get out each game puts in the same level of effort and commitment we will still pick up plenty of points.”