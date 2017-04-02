Ruthin Town boss Williams praises side after narrow Holywell Town defeat

RUTHIN Town ended a run of positive results that have seen them move clear of the drop zone with a dramatic 4-3 loss at Holywell Town.

Chris Williams’ side looked to have gained a share of the spoils before succumbing to a late strike, but they still have destiny in their own hands as they embark on their final league game of the season on April 15 when they host Guilsfield (2.30pm).

The Town boss, said: “Although we lost I was so pleased and proud of the lads.

“Due to illness and injury we were extremely depleted but they put in a hell of a shift, never threw the towel in and I was extremely proud of them all.

“We've got a really good dressing room, lads who will do anything for each other. I thought we could have defended better and the Tom Sharples sending off came at bad time for us.

“He needs to stay on his feet after being on a yellow as he gave the referee a decision to make, but again nothing but praise for my lads.

“Our final league game is in two weeks, and I'm expecting more of the same, effort, character and work rate, a real big push is needed to get three more points and guarantee Cymru Alliance football, because all those lads in that dressing room genuinely deserve to play at that level.”

The Wellmen raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from the in-form Shaun Tuck on nine and 32 minutes, before the visitors came out fighting after the break and pulled one back through Ilan Hughes.

They got back into the contest on 76 minutes when striker Jordan MacCarter found the net following a period of sustained pressure, but Johnny Haseldin’s side were ahead again on 82 when former Caernarfon Town forward Jamie McDaid broke clear and finished well.

Town were unfazed by the setback and they equalised shortly after the restart thank to hotshot MacCarter, who produced another fine strike on 83 minutes to take his tally to 12 league goals for the season.

They were denied a share of the spoils when veteran forward Paul Williams struck two minutes from time for the hosts.