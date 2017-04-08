Llangollen councillor and wife revved up and ready to lead hospice ride-out

Llangollen councillor Stuart Davies, along with his wife Laura, are raring to go in the Nightingale House Motorbike Ride Out 2017.

The 100-mile return route on Sunday, May 7, starts at the Pavilion in Llangollen and takes on some of the most beautiful and exhilarating routes of North Wales including the Horseshoe Pass.

“Simply phenomenal” is how Cllr Davies described the fundraising mass ride-out as he prepares to take on the challenge for the first time this year.

“Last year’s Ride Out was a huge success with hundreds of big-hearted bikers gathered together on their motorbikes,” said Cllr Davies.

“There were people everywhere waving and cheering them on. It really was spectacular.”

Cllr Davies said he and his wife have been riding for years and they are both hoping this year’s event will repeat last year’s success.

“Riding motorbikes is one of the hobbies myself and my wife participate in and we are so proud to be able to put our passion into an event that will benefit such a worthy cause,” he said.

The councillor has also been offered the chance to lead off riders at the start of the event with staff from Nightingale House encouraging members of the community to join him.

“It is a real honour to be asked to lead off the riders.

”I’m really excited to be involved.

“I know that the Nightingale House Ride Out will be an absolute knockout this year. It’s going to be truly phenomenal. I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

Sam Eastwood, hospice fundraiser, said: “The Nightingale House Ride Out is an event that really puts North Wales on the map as the bikers’ rally of the year.

“We’ve had riders come from all over the UK and this year, we hope the event will be even bigger and better.

“We are so grateful to Cllr Davies and Laura for getting on board with our Ride Out and we can’t wait to see everybody on their motorbikes.

“People choose to take part for different reasons. Some join us on the day because they have lost somebody they love at the hospice, others get involved because they want to ride the stunning roads and enjoy the scenery of North Wales.

“Whatever your reason for revving up your engine, you can be assured that every penny we raise from this event will go towards helping people whose lives are shorter than they should be. We just have to keep our fingers crossed for some good weather.”

To book a place in the Nightingale House Motorbike Ride Out, or for further information about the event, contact the fundraising team on 01978 314292 or email info@nightingalehouse.co.uk.