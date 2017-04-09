A family-run Thai ready meals business from Denbighshire is expanding its operation thanks to a council grant.

Llanferres-based Authentic Thai Cuisine, which is celebrating its 10th year in business, has made its name locally through an array of popular chilled meals.

Dtoi Harvey wanted to expand her operation after being approached by Rhug Estate Farm Shop in Corwen and Parc Farm Caravan Park in Llanarmon yn lal about providing them with frozen dishes.

The 55-year-old who moved to North Wales in1989 uses the cooking skills she learned from childhood in her native country, applied to Denbighshire County Council for a 50 per cent business grant and received £4,824 towards a brand new blast chiller and freezer room which has enabled her to sell frozen meals.

Dtoi said: ““It’s all happened so quickly. I was eligible to apply for a grant and the council helped me to complete the form and to evaluate the costs.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it otherwise, it’s a lot of money. The advice from them and Business Wales has really helped me.

“My business is growing and I feel confident in taking this step.

Dtoi currently supplies garages and farm shops in Denbighshire and Flintshire but says entering the frozen food market means she will now be able to start selling her meals across the region.

She said: “I deliver the meals personally, I have to, so with frozen food it will last longer and go further. I can target bed and breakfasts and caravan parks as far as Betws y Coed. I don’t plan to go into big orders for a supermarket. I like to provide the are a with authentic Thai food.

“I like to see the customer and shop owner to make sure they understand and know my food. I like talking to them.

“I’ve never done marketing or had a website, all my customers are through word of mouth.

“I don’t have time for that, I prefer to concentrate on my cooking. I’m confident in my food because it’s very special.”