St Asaph holiday yurts plan set to be approved

PLANS for six “themed” yurts on land at a park are set to be approved.



The decision will be made by Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday) with council officers recommending approval.



The yurts would be put up on land next to Carp Lake at Llannerch Park, St Asaph to complement Llannerch Holiday Park.



The facility, situated near the golf driving range and the Tweedmill, already has log cabins with hot tubs.



Objections to the proposal have been received from the community council in Trefnant concerning development on green space and a prospective increase in traffic on the A525.



Three nearby residents also objected to the plans on the same grounds.



According to council documents, the proposal is for the change of use of land for the siting of six holiday accommodation yurts, construction of an ancillary building, new vehicular access, parking area, internal footpaths, lighting and new boundary treatments.



The yurts would be circular, wooden-framed structures covered with canvas and would be sited on a circular decking base.



Each yurt would measure approximately seven metres in diameter with a height of 3.1 metres above ground level.



A wood burner is proposed in each yurt with a flue which projects 0.7m above the roof of the yurt.



A design and access document into yurt the proposals, which have been put forward by applicant Richard Jones, reads that the development has been designed so it will not affect any trees or the natural landscape. The agent, acting on Mr Jones’s behalf, is Richard Broughton Ltd.