Woman loses consciousness after being attacked by Prestatyn boyfriend, court hears

A WOMAN lost consciousness when she was attacked by her boyfriend.



Defendant Samuel John Cruse punched her forcibly to the right eye.

She moved out from her home in Maes Mathonwy in Denbigh and Cruse continued to live there.



But he ended up damaging her home and when she returned she found a set of tables extensively damaged, there were cut marks in the sofa and her clothing in the wardrobe had been ripped.



Cruse, 21, of Caradoc Road in Prestatyn, was due to go on trial today but pleaded guilty to assault and damage dating back to last July.



He was jailed for 15 months – but Mold Crown Court was told that would mean his immediate release because of the time he had spent in custody on remand.



Judge Rhys Rowlands said that the case was aggravated by the fact that the defendant had two previous convictions for assault against the same victim.



He made a ten year restraining order not to approach Miss Erin Jackson directly or indirectly – although he can approach via a solicitor over access issues to his two children if approved by the family court.



“You assaulted her twice before but she forgave you,” the judge told Cruse.

But in July at her home address there was an argument and While she saw down and quite vulnerable, and no match for him, he lost his temper.



“You punched her to the eye. It was a heavy blow.



“She lost consciousness and she was left with a very nasty looking injury to her eye,” the judge told her.



At that stage she felt unable to make a complaint and moved out to her parents’ home.



But on her return quite a lot of damage had been caused, and there was a further argument.



He threw his weight around and the police were alerted thanks to a neighbour who heard what was going on.



Prosecuting barrister Frances Willmott said that the defendant told the victim that he would “love to smash her head in.”



She was sitting on the sofa and he went across the punched her to the eye.



The victim lost consciousness and the next thing she recalled was waking up with a badly swollen eye. She was unable to open it and something cold had been put on it.



She spent some time in the bathroom because of it, there was an argument about her wanting to leave and in the end she stayed the night – only to leave early the following morning and go to her parents’ home.



When she later returned home the damage was found and a neighbour who heard what was going on was sufficiently concerned to call the police and got her from the house on the pretence of helping her with the dog.



Cruse denied assaulting her and said the injury to the eye had been caused by the dog.



Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that it was a single although clearly forceful blow.



It was aggravated by his two previous convictions for assault upon her.



They had been unable to stay apart at the time but the defendant now wished to be released and move on.



Cruse, he said, had served the equivalent of 17 months in custody while on remand.