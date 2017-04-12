Early risers to paint the city orange for St Asaph's Hospice

AN ARMY of walkers decorated in bright orange will add to the summer sunrise and brighten up the morning for the residents of St Asaph... all in the name of charity.



The crowd of dedicated fundraisers will, for the sixth year, be starting the new day and getting up early to support St Kentigern Hospice’s Dawn Walk.



Having raised in excess of £80,000 for hospice care in the last five years proves that events such as the Dawn Walk are invaluable to the patients and families using services at the hospice.



Fundraising manager Laura Parry said: “This year the six-mile walk will take place on Saturday, July 1, starting and finishing at St. Asaph Cathedral.



”Entry is open to all over the age of 10, and dogs on leads are welcome. Entry is £10 (or £25 if you wish not to collect sponsorship).”



Entry forms are available from the fundraising office at St Kentigern Hospice on 01745 536022 or more information and online registration is available at www.stkentigernhospice.org.uk



The hospice, based in St Asaph, provides specialist palliative care services, completely free of charge, for adults across North East Wales.



In 2017, it will cost more than £1.4 million to run the hospice, which equates to more than £3,800 per day. Just 18 per cent of this will come from the local health board and it is only enough funding to support the hospice for 68 days.



The hospice therefore greatly relies upon on the generosity of the communities it serves in North East Wales to raise the additional funding for the remaining 299 days of the year.