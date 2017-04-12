Police patrols continue to target riders and drivers

PATROLS continued over the weekend as part of an operation aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries on the roads.



Officers from the roads policing unit carried out patrols in biker hot spot areas as part of Operation Darwen, which was launched two weeks ago.



Over the weekend, patrols were carried out in areas such as the A5 from Capel Curig to Llangollen, the A494 from Bala towards Dolgellau, the A470 and up the Horseshoe Pass.



Two drivers were dealt with for speeding on the EVO Triangle near Llyn Brenig – one was caught driving his Volkswagen EOS at 79mph and another for driving his Peugeot at 80mph. The road has a 60mph limit.



A motorcyclist, who had travelled to North Wales for the day, was stopped in Cerrigydrudion for having an illegal number plate. He was issued with a TOR.



One of the first tickets was issued before 9am, with a motorcyclist being caught contravening white lines on the A5 at Capel Curig.



A father and son, who were travelling in convoy together, were stopped while on their motorcycles near Bala for speeding.



A total of 50 tickets were issued for offences such as contravening white lines, riding or driving at excess speed, illegal number plates, seatbelt offence and illegal exhausts.



Sgt Jason Diamond, from the roads policing unit, said: “Reducing casualties on our roads remains one of our top priorities and patrols as part of Operation Darwen will continue over the coming months. During 2016, 86 motorcyclists / pillion passengers were killed or seriously injured on the roads of North Wales – a slight increase from 84 in 2015. Riding around bends, near junctions, overtaking and loss of control were the majority of the causation factors.



“The message we’d like to get across is please enjoy the freedom of the routes. It is a fantastic area for motorcyclists and as a passionate biker myself, I want riders to be able to enjoy our region safely.



“Operation Darwen isn’t all about motorcyclists. We look at all motorists as part of the campaign and we will continue to target all those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences.”