Denbigh Cricket Club captain Griffiths bullish about side's chances ahead of season opener

DENBIGH Cricket Club captain Stuart Griffiths is bullish about his side’s chances for the upcoming season.

The North Wales Premier Division outfit enjoyed a successful first season back in the region’s top flight, which gives the second-year skipper plenty of optimism ahead of their opening clash at Connah’s Quay on Saturday, April 22.

Griffiths, said: “I was delighted with how last season went considering we had seven games affected by rain, and many of those were against teams that finished below us in the table.

“While you can’t look past sides like Menai Bridge, Bangor and Mochdre I am really optimistic about our chances of mounting a challenge.

There have been plenty of arrivals at Ystrad Road in what looks to be a very strong squad, which includes overseas batsman Jackson Braddock-Pajo arriving from New Zealand to hopefully make a huge contribution.

Other signings of note include Andy Taylor from Liverpool and District side Prestatyn, while veteran seamer Adam Davies also returns after a stint captaining Nottinghamshire side Wollaton.

Former Welsh Cup winner Harrison Jones has re-joined the club after signing last season from Colwyn Bay.

“The squad is looking very strong and I am really excited about the signings I have brought in,” added the captain.

“I believe in Harrison Jones and Joe Lewis we have two of the best spin bowlers in the league and if they deliver like I know they can then we can do some real damage. Gerallt Lyall will be our ‘Mr Reliable’ again and when he scores runs we normally do very well.”

Following their opening league encounter, Denbigh open their home campaign by welcoming champions Llandudno, before taking on Chirk, Bangor and Mochdre in what looks to be a difficult start.

Griffiths has called for officials to look at the participation levels in cricket throughout the region, and offered a solution of a shorter format as a solution to the problem.

He said: “The standard in North Wales cricket has dropped somewhat over the last few years, teams are really struggling with to put 11 players out on a Saturday for one reason or another.

“I believe a massive revamp is required whether it be less teams or a shorter format.”