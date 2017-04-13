Festival organisers seek new helpers

CALLING all potential helpers.

A popular Denbighshire festival requires some help, according to its organisers.

Despite the success of the event over several years, the organisers of the well-attended annual Ruthin Festival are worried about the steadily dwindling number of people on the committee and, in turn, they are concerned for the future of the event.

According to organisers, there are some eight people on the committee, with all of them concerned about the workload for organising the festival in 2017 due to the varied events in the programme, the promotion of the festival and organising the main event.

This, of course, is the Top of Town event on the concluding Saturday of the festival, which this year will be held on July 1.

The annual Ruthin Festival in June/July comprises of a varied week-long programme of concerts, plays, art and craft sessions, activities for children, open mic sessions, folk music events, comedy nights and the very popular Top of Town event on St Peters Square on the last Saturday.

Committee chairman Jim Bryan is concerned about the situation and he said: "We are a group of local people from the community who dedicate a large amount of time to organising the festival every year for the benefit of the people of the town and the surrounding area.

"The major problem is that the group of us organising the festival is simply too small for the size of the event and we need more volunteers on the committee, as well as more volunteers able to help during the festival week."

The festival receives support from local groups such as the Rotary Club, Henllys, the chamber of trade and friends of Nantclwyd y Dref, in addition to businesses such as Blazer Fuels, IT Williams, JT Williams and Tesco, as well as Ruthin Town Council, Denbighshire County Council and many others.

Mr Bryan added: "(This support) has been immense and we are extremely grateful, but the event cannot continue without more people making it happen directly by being part of the team that organises it.

"The organising of the Top of Town event, for example, is a major undertaking between getting official permissions and the staging arrangements and we need help."

As a result, festival organisers are asking anyone who is interested in volunteering locally in the Ruthin area and helping the event to attend a meeting of the group tomorrow (Thursday, April 20).

The meeting, which will take place at the Corporation Arms, starts at 7.30pm.

"I can promise that no one new on the committee will be given an official role and the festival meetings are always full of fun," added Mr Bryan.

Anyone interested is welcome to contact gwylrhuthun-ruthinfestival@hotmail.co.uk for further information.