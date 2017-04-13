Enhanced dialysis care part of three new wards at Glan Clwyd Hospital

WARD patients who need dialysis treatment are set to benefit from the latest phase of Glan Clwyd Hospital’s redevelopment.



Three newly-refurbished wards are now in use at the hospital, including one which features on-site dialysis facilities.



The development means that patients undergoing dialysis will not need to travel to the hospital’s renal unit for treatment, instead receiving care at their bedside on ward 12, the new renal and diabetes ward



Dr Aled Lewis, a consultant in renal care at the hospital, said the on-site facilities, which allow six patients to receive dialysis while on ward 12, will prevent patients from having to be transported through the hospital’s to the dialysis unit on the ground floor.



“It means we can provide significantly improved care for anyone on the ward who needs dialysis – there’s no delay in transferring them to the renal unit, and our staff benefit from more regular experience providing dialysis, helping them keep on top of their skills,” he said.



“Above all else though, it means patients can be treated at the bedside, ensuring they don’t have to regularly travel through the hospital.



“It’s a much more dignified and comfortable way to receive care, and we’re delighted to finally be able to offer it to our patients.”



The new ward was visited by Friends of Renal Care (FORC), which raises funds for supplementary care and services for renal patients at the hospital. FORC donated £25,000 towards the purchase of the dialysis equipment, which cost about £60,000.



As well as ward 12, wards four and eight, which provide colorectal and cardiac/dermatology in-patients, have also opened following their refurbishment.



Ellen Greer, assistant director secondary care, said: “It’s a real challenge to manage the transfer of working wards and departments to new facilities, and as always, our staff and volunteers have been fantastic in working together to ensure the safe transfer of patients to new areas.”



The completion of a further three new wards, there are now six in total, represents the latest milestone in the hospital’s redevelopment programme, which started in 2011.



Improvements to date include a new emergency department, 11 new theatres and two new theatre recovery areas, a new critical care unit, a new day of surgery qrrivals area, refurbished areas on radiology, and a new facility for the general anaesthetic community dental services.