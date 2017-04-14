Ruthin Firm warns of dangers of online crime

The first business in North Wales to become a cyber security accreditor is warning of the dangers of online crime.

Boyns Information Systems, based on Ruthin’s Lon Parcwr Business Park, has been designated a Cyber Essentials certification body under a UK Government scheme to protect small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Denbighshire County Council has been raising awareness of the dangers of online crime, hosting a cybercrime conference as well as providing free e-commerce training sessions through its Digital Denbighshire programme.

Rob Boyns is managing director of the firm, which manages and supports businesses’ computers, servers and networks.

He said: “Businesses ignore cybercrime at their peril. It can be devastating, it could shut your business.

“It is extremely important for businesses to keep safe, they can demonstrate to their customers that they are safe and take security seriously.

"Cyber Essentials is a standard introduced by the UK Government to protect businesses against cyber threats. We are the only company in North and Mid-Wales which is a Cyber Essentials certification body, so we are able to certify other companies who apply for the standard.

"If you get the certificate you are protected from 80 per cent of cyber-attacks, it involves anti-virus and anti-malware, firewalls and keeping software up-to-date.”

Companies looking to secure contracts from the Welsh Government and the MOD need to be Cyber Essentials certified.

Research conducted as part of Get Safe Online Day last October found fraud and cybercrime cost North Wales businesses £4 million in 2015/16.

Mr Boyns, originally from South Wales but who now lives in Ruthin, set up the company in 1996 after working in IT at Glyndwr University.

The firm, which has nine employees, recently applied for a business grant from the council to help with part of the costs of purchasing a server capable of recovering customers’ data corrupted or lost during a cyber-attack.

Mike Horrocks, the council’s team and programme manager for economic and business development, said: “It is great to see a Denbighshire-based business lead the way in cybersecurity in North Wales.

Through Digital Denbighshire, the council is looking to unlock the economic benefits of businesses being online. We have already provided 45 hours of free digital training to more than 100 businesses, with more sessions upcoming.

It is also important to make sure businesses stay safe online as the impacts of cybercrime can be catastrophic and by offering Boyns a business development grant, we are giving more businesses in Denbighshire the chance to stay safe.”

Digital Denbighshire is part of the council’s work on developing the local economy to support healthy private businesses, create higher paid jobs and link these with residents to increase household incomes.